Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Bacuna, Aberdeen, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic's pursuit of VVV-Venlo striker Georgios Giakoumakis remains on despite reports of interest from Werder Bremen. (Record)
Manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic will continue with their offensive tactics in their Europa League play-off return leg against AZ Alkmaar as they seek to build on a 2-0 advantage in the Netherlands. (Herald - subscription required)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to finalise a deal to sign midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield on Thursday. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has a plan B after missing out on Hibernian winger Martin Boyle. (Record)
Boyle says his new contract at Hibs had nothing to do with Aberdeen's £500,000 bid for his services as talks had been ongoing for months. (Herald - subscription required)
"I want to be a winner here," says Boyle after extending his deal at Hibs until 2024. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Chairman Dave Cormack urges Aberdeen fans to self police after a four-figure repair bill for the Red Shed at Pittodrie. (Sun)
Cormack is unhappy with Qarabag's pitch before the Azerbaijan side's home Europa Conference League play-off leg against Aberdeen on Thursday. (Herald - subscription required)
Aberdeen will go for a win against hosts Qarabag, says manager Stephen Glass. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Andy Considine has called on his Aberdeen team-mates to put in a monumental effort in the Azerbaijan heat. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Ali McCann will attract interest from European teams but St Johnstone are not a one-man team says LASK manager Dominik Thalhammer ahead of the sides Europa Conference League play-off first leg in Austria. (Courier - subscription required)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes loan signing from Rangers Glenn Middleton's inclusion in the squad can boost his side as they seek to reach the group stage. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United are considering a move for Young Apostles' teenage midfielder Mathew Anim Cudjoe. (Courier - subscription required)