Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Brad Young made his Villa debut in last season's FA Cup as part of a young side against Liverpool

Aston Villa have loaned forward Brad Young to League Two side Carlisle United on a season-long deal.

The 18-year-old turned professional with Villa in July 2019 aged 16 and made his one senior appearance against Liverpool in the FA Cup last January.

Young has been a regular for Villa's under-18 and under-23 sides, and played against Carlisle in last season's Papa John's Trophy group stage game.

"He's a player who works tirelessly," boss Chris Beech said.

"He has very good movement and an eye for goal, with an exceptional goals-to-games ratio as he's progressed through youth football."

The Cumbrians next play Port Vale at Vale Park on Tuesday, 17 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.