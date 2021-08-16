Glasgow City have become Champions League regulars

Interim head coach Grant Scott hopes to maintain Glasgow City's reputation in the Champions League.

City, who reached the last 32 in 2020-21, take on Birkikara in Thursday's round one semi-final first leg.

The winner will take on BIIK Kazygurt or Slovan Bratislava in the final, with all the games involving the four teams taking place at Broadwood.

"We were kind of hitting above our weight with the budgets that these top European sides have," said Scott.

"But it's what the success has been built on in a way because it builds your reputation, it maintains your reputation and it gives the players something to fight for.

"When we're training on cold and wet Tuesday and Thursday evenings or some cold mornings, there's got to be a target for us and winning leagues and cups is obviously massively important because it gives you this opportunity but it's the top competition in Europe."

City have regularly got past the group stage in the Champions League, twice reaching the quarter-finals.

Under the tournament's new formant, 15 teams will progress to round two to join nine teams already qualified and 12 sides will emerge from the second round to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain in the group stage.

"It's a little bit strange - I'm not sure if I've entirely got my head around it but the focus has to be to keep progressing as you would in any competition, whether it's a league section, whether it's a mini-knockout like we're in just now or instant knockout," said Scott, who recently took over from Scott Booth.

"Realistically if we can get into the new group stage format where we would be in with all the big hitters - that has to be our aspiration.

"You want to get there and challenge yourself and see where it takes you. If we can get to those latter group stages it would be an incredible achievement again for this club."