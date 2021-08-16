Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Ben Knight joined Manchester City's academy from Ipswich in 2018

Crewe have signed winger Ben Knight on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City for the rest of the 2021-22 season.

The 19-year-old appeared as a substitute for City in the Community Shield game against Leicester at Wembley earlier this month.

He has scored twice in nine EFL Trophy games for the club's Under-21 side over the past three seasons.

Knight could make his Crewe debut in Tuesday's game at Oxford United.

He has played for England at under-17 and under-18 level and helped City with the Premier League 2 title last term.

