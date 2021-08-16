Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Joe Parkinson worked with Dave Challinor at AFC Fylde before reuniting at Pools

Joe Parkinson has stepped down from his role as assistant manager at League Two club Hartlepool United.

The former Everton midfielder joined Pools as part of boss Dave Challinor's backroom staff in November 2019.

Parkinson was alongside Challinor as Hartlepool won promotion back to the English Football League last season in the penalty shoot-out win over Torquay.

Challinor said: "Joe has unfortunately left the club but goes with everyone's best wishes and on very good terms."

He added; "The past 18 months has been really tough for everyone but with the travelling, being away from family, Covid-19, huge stress of a promotion campaign and some medical issues that Joe is currently dealing with, he felt the need to have to step away."