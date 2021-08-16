Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Katy Hosford (left) goes for goal in one of the friendlies Swansea City have used as preparation for the Champions League

Swansea City Ladies will aim for an upset when they face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League in Limassol on Wednesday night (20:15 GMT).

The Swans are in the Champions League for a fifth time in their history after winning the Welsh Premier Women's League (WPWL) title in 2020-21.

General manager Ian Owen says a Swansea victory against the Russian champions would be a "massive" achievement.

"On paper it would be a huge shock," Owen said.

"The players aren't under any illusions. We have played big teams and we know what we are up against."

Though they are affiliated with a men's Championship club, Swansea Ladies are an amateur team, whereas CSKA Moscow - like almost all the sides the Swans have faced in the Champions League - are professional.

Swansea's players have to arrange work schedules so they can train, while Champions League qualification means booking leave.

"Luckily this time it's only five days off work," said winger Katy Hosford.

"All the girls are either students or have full-time jobs, so it can be difficult getting a balance.

"But no-one complains about it. We are all used to it and it's a privilege to go and play in the Champions League."

Ian Owen has been involved with Swansea City Ladies for more than two decades

Hosford, a 23-year-old who has grown up at Swansea, is one of the lucky ones in that her job - at Swansea City's community foundation - does not stop her training in the evening.

"I think some girls find it harder than me because they have shift work," she added.

"For example one of my team-mates is a nurse so she can't predict when she will be working. But on the whole, lots of workplaces are really good about it and try to work around the football."

It is not merely training sessions players have to make time for, with some members of new head coach Chris Llewellyn's squad travelling from afar to wear the Swansea shirt.

Defender Shaunna Jenkins, who is in the Royal Air Force, commutes 130 miles from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Owen says there has been significant progress in the women's game in Wales since he got involved at Swansea in 1999.

"At that time we were just playing local league football," he said.

"The players were paying monthly subs to pay and buying their own kit. It was like a Sunday league team.

"But gradually we have got better, we have attracted better players and a lot have come through our system.

"When the national league came along, that opened some bigger doors for everyone really. People took more notice."

Swansea Ladies' relationship with the men's club has also improved.

"They offer us quite a bit of support which we are grateful for," Owen added.

Nevertheless, women's football in Wales remains "a work in progress" in the eyes of Owen, who hopes one day to see clubs like Swansea turning semi-pro if not fully professional.

Former Wales forward Chris Llewellyn was named head coach of Swansea City Ladies earlier this month

They would then be better equipped to compete on the European stage, where Swansea were beaten 3-0 by Cypriot side Apollon in last season's Champions League.

In 2017, they lost qualifying group games to Hibernian, Cluj and Kharkiv.

Their first Champions League involvement was in 2010, when they won a qualifying group match against Georgian side Zugdidi but did not progress having lost to Krka and Bardolino Verona.

The following season Swansea overcame Progres Niederkorn, of Luxembourg, but again failed to get out of the group thanks to defeats against Apollon and Ukrainian side Legenda.

Hosford, who has played in the last two Champions League campaigns, says the standard is "really high" compared to domestic competition.

"They are professional footballers and we train twice a week," she said. "The intensity is really difficult to match.

"But we all go out there and play for the shirt, we'll give it all we can."

Swansea's meeting with CSKA is part of a four-team, first-round group taking place in Cyprus, with hosts Apollon taking on FC Dinamo of Belarus.

The winners of each tie will meet later this week to decide who reaches the second round, while there will be a third-fourth place game where prize money is at stake.

"It will be a big challenge, but the girls and the staff are as proud and as committed as any of the males that play for Swansea City or any other club," Owen said.

"I think that goes throughout the league in Wales. All the teams face difficulties, they are all amateur players, but they wear their shirts with pride."