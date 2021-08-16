Last updated on .From the section Crawley

League Two club Crawley Town have signed Ghana international Kwesi Appiah on a one-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 31-year-old striker recently had a spell with Indian Super League side North East United.

Appiah scored 14 goals in 72 appearances during three years with AFC Wimbledon before departing the League One club last summer.

He has previously spent time at Ebbsfleet, Margate and Crystal Palace.

Appiah featured for Ghana during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, when the Black Stars finished the tournament as runners-up.

"Kwesi has a good footballing CV and is a very experienced player who knows some of the lads from playing with them earlier on in his career," Reds boss John Yems told the club website. external-link

