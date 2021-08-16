Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Ben Davies joined Liverpool from Preston for £2m in February

Liverpool centre-back Ben Davies has agreed a season-long loan deal with Sheffield United.

Davies, 26, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds following his transfer deadline day move from Preston in February.

He becomes Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic's first signing since taking over at Bramall Lane.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Davies. "I always liked playing against Sheffield United and the atmosphere."

There will be no option for the Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, to buy Davies.

"Hopefully I can fit into the manager's plans well," he said. "I've missed match days and the buzz of having fans in grounds.

"That's part of the excitement of coming here and hopefully having a successful year."

