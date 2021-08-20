Higgins' Derry City have won their last three matches

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Sligo Rovers Date: Saturday, 21 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: The Showgrounds, Sligo Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes he has "experienced everything" during his four months in charge of the Candystripes.

Higgins was reflecting on his time at the Brandywell ahead of Saturday's trip to Sligo Rovers, where he won his first match in charge the day after his appointment.

The Candystripes are fifth after beating Dundalk on Sunday and Higgins is hoping for a repeat performance of his maiden win.

"That would be lovely," he said.

"I have good memories of that day. It was a bit of a mad 24-48 hours but the result got us up and running. We are in a different position now, we have strung a decent bit of form together but going to the Sligo Showgrounds is always a tough ask.

"We need to be fully focused and if we are, and approach the game in the correct manner, then I think we can get a good result.

"Yes [an awful lot has changed]. There have been a lot of games and a bit of a rollercoaster - I think I've experienced everything at this stage already - but it has been brilliant. I've enjoyed every single minute of it and hopefully we can continue our decent run of form on Saturday."

Derry make the journey to Sligo with confidence high after beating Dundalk 1-0 to secure a third victory in a row.

Jamie McGonigle, signed from Crusaders in June, scored the winner against Dundalk and Higgins hailed the impact he and City's other new transfer window arrivals have made.

"Regardless of Dundalk's league position they still have some of the very best players in the league. It was a big win and the players were delighted with it afterwards," continued.

"Jamie has got a couple of home goals at the Brandywell which is a great way to settle in. He is still working on his fitness and I think we will see a lot more goals from Jamie over the coming years.

"We have brought Bastien [Hery], Junior [Ogedi-Uzokwe] and Jamie in during the window and all three have made good impacts. There is still more to come from all three and we look forward to seeing that over the coming weeks."

Higgins added that he is unsure if new signing Gerard Storey's clearance will come through in time for him to play on Saturday.