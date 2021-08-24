Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45RochdaleRochdale
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 23Nurse
- 4Ebanks-Landell
- 5Pennington
- 3Leahy
- 24Leshabela
- 10Vela
- 17Bennett
- 7Whalley
- 9Cosgrove
- 15Pyke
Substitutes
- 6Pierre
- 11Udoh
- 12Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Ogbeta
- 18Bloxham
- 22Daniels
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 33Coleman
- 12Dorsett
- 6O'Connell
- 5Taylor
- 13Keohane
- 7Dooley
- 8Morley
- 2O'Keeffe
- 18Odoh
- 9Beesley
- 20Cashman
Substitutes
- 1Lynch
- 3White
- 4McNulty
- 10Newby
- 11Grant
- 19Andrews
- 24Brierley
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report will appear here.