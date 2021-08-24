EFL Cup
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town19:45RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

League Cup

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 23Nurse
  • 4Ebanks-Landell
  • 5Pennington
  • 3Leahy
  • 24Leshabela
  • 10Vela
  • 17Bennett
  • 7Whalley
  • 9Cosgrove
  • 15Pyke

Substitutes

  • 6Pierre
  • 11Udoh
  • 12Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Ogbeta
  • 18Bloxham
  • 22Daniels

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 33Coleman
  • 12Dorsett
  • 6O'Connell
  • 5Taylor
  • 13Keohane
  • 7Dooley
  • 8Morley
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 18Odoh
  • 9Beesley
  • 20Cashman

Substitutes

  • 1Lynch
  • 3White
  • 4McNulty
  • 10Newby
  • 11Grant
  • 19Andrews
  • 24Brierley
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report will appear here.

