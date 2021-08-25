EFL Cup
NewcastleNewcastle United0BurnleyBurnley0

Newcastle United v Burnley

Newcastle United v Burnley

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 27Woodman
  • 19Manquillo
  • 17Krafth
  • 6Lascelles
  • 2Clark
  • 12Lewis
  • 16Hendrick
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 21Fraser
  • 7Joelinton
  • 34Gayle

Substitutes

  • 4M Longstaff
  • 5Schär
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 23Murphy
  • 24Almirón
  • 28Willock
  • 29Gillespie

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Hennessey
  • 26Bardsley
  • 22Collins
  • 6Mee
  • 23Pieters
  • 17Lennon
  • 8Brownhill
  • 4Cork
  • 11McNeil
  • 9Wood
  • 19Rodriguez

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 3Taylor
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 10Barnes
  • 25Norris
  • 37Thomas
  • 38Richardson
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United).

  2. Post update

    Erik Pieters (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.

  4. Post update

    Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United).

  7. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

