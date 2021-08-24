EFL Cup
LeedsLeeds United19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Elland Road, England

Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 46Shackleton
  • 14Llorente
  • 21Struijk
  • 3Firpo
  • 4Forshaw
  • 23Phillips
  • 17Hélder Costa
  • 11Roberts
  • 22Harrison
  • 19Rodrigo

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 9Bamford
  • 13Klaesson
  • 15Dallas
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 43Klich

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 2Ramsay
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 5Thomas
  • 3Adebisi
  • 20Lundstram
  • 16Murphy
  • 14Finney
  • 10Knight
  • 12Mandron
  • 15McFadzean

Substitutes

  • 4MacDonald
  • 9Porter
  • 11Ainley
  • 18Griffiths
  • 21Daniels
  • 23Johnson
  • 31Richards
Referee:
Ben Speedie

