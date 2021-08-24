EFL Cup
BirminghamBirmingham City19:45FulhamFulham
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Etheridge
  • 21Sanderson
  • 5Friend
  • 43Roberts
  • 52Oakley
  • 34Sunjic
  • 18McGree
  • 23Familia-Castillo
  • 15Aneke
  • 14Leko
  • 24Graham

Substitutes

  • 27Trueman
  • 31Lakin
  • 39Bellingham
  • 41Walker
  • 42Chang
  • 54Simmonds

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Hector
  • 4Odoi
  • 26Mawson
  • 23Bryan
  • 35Francois
  • 48Pajaziti
  • 7Kebano
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 11Knockaert
  • 65Stansfield

Substitutes

  • 9Mitrovic
  • 16Tosin
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 25Onomah
  • 33Robinson
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report will appear here.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport