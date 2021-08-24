Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion

CardiffCardiff City19:45BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 5-3-2
- 25Smithies
- 37Bowen
- 4Morrison
- 5Flint
- 16Nelson
- 38Ng
- 6Vaulks
- 15Wintle
- 41Kouakou D'Almeida
- 19Collins
- 11Murphy
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 10Moore
- 21Pack
- 27Colwill
- 29M Harris
- 36Evans
- 42Denham
Brighton
Formation 5-3-2
- 23Steele
- 12Mwepu
- 53Tsoungui
- 28Roberts
- 15Moder
- 6Karbownik
- 25Caicedo
- 17Alzate
- 30Richards
- 19Zeqiri
- 42Leonard
Substitutes
- 31Walton
- 38McGill
- 54Furlong
- 57Offiah
- 58Ferguson
- 59Moran
- Referee:
- James Bell
