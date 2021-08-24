EFL Cup
MillwallMillwall19:45CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Long
  • 26Ballard
  • 15Pearce
  • 5Cooper
  • 24Mitchell
  • 8Thompson
  • 28Evans
  • 3M Wallace
  • 21Mahoney
  • 10Smith
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 7J Wallace
  • 11Malone
  • 17Saville
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 23Afobe
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 34Mitchell

Cambridge

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 6Jones
  • 24Masterson
  • 3Iredale
  • 16Weir
  • 27Worman
  • 19May
  • 18Tracey
  • 26Knibbs
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Digby
  • 7Brophy
  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Ironside
  • 23Lankester
  • 25Mannion
  • 28Bennett
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report will appear here.

