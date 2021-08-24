Millwall v Cambridge United

MillwallMillwall19:45CambridgeCambridge United
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Long
- 26Ballard
- 15Pearce
- 5Cooper
- 24Mitchell
- 8Thompson
- 28Evans
- 3M Wallace
- 21Mahoney
- 10Smith
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 7J Wallace
- 11Malone
- 17Saville
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23Afobe
- 33Bialkowski
- 34Mitchell
Cambridge
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 6Jones
- 24Masterson
- 3Iredale
- 16Weir
- 27Worman
- 19May
- 18Tracey
- 26Knibbs
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 4Digby
- 7Brophy
- 8O'Neil
- 9Ironside
- 23Lankester
- 25Mannion
- 28Bennett
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
