EFL Cup
NewportNewport County0SouthamptonSouthampton1

Newport County v Southampton

Newport

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Townsend
  • 14Lewis
  • 6Farquharson
  • 5J Clarke
  • 15Hall
  • 17Bennett
  • 8Dolan
  • 7Willmott
  • 18Azaz
  • 27Missilou
  • 16Abraham

  • 1Day
  • 3Haynes
  • 4Upson
  • 11Hylton
  • 21Collins
  • 22Ellison
  • 29Greenidge

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 23Tella
  • 11Redmond
  • 18Broja

  • 6Romeu
  • 7Long
  • 14Obafemi
  • 15Perraud
  • 22Salisu
  • 32Walcott
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Home TeamNewportAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Valery.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 1. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Louis Hall (Newport County).

  7. Post update

    Christopher Missilou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).

  11. Post update

    Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Finn Azaz tries a through ball, but Timmy Abraham is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Timmy Abraham (Newport County).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

