Newport County v Southampton

Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yan Valery.
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Townsend
- 14Lewis
- 6Farquharson
- 5J Clarke
- 15Hall
- 17Bennett
- 8Dolan
- 7Willmott
- 18Azaz
- 27Missilou
- 16Abraham
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 3Haynes
- 4Upson
- 11Hylton
- 21Collins
- 22Ellison
- 29Greenidge
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 44Forster
- 43Valery
- 5Stephens
- 35Bednarek
- 2Walker-Peters
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 23Tella
- 11Redmond
- 18Broja
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 7Long
- 14Obafemi
- 15Perraud
- 22Salisu
- 32Walcott
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Southampton 1. Armando Broja (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Stephens.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).
Foul by Louis Hall (Newport County).
Christopher Missilou (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Robbie Willmott (Newport County).
Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Newport County. Finn Azaz tries a through ball, but Timmy Abraham is caught offside.
Hand ball by Timmy Abraham (Newport County).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.