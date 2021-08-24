Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Archer
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 16McCallum
- 14Thomas
- 22Odubajo
- 17Dozzell
- 2Kakay
- 21Willock
- 10Chair
- 18Kelman
Substitutes
- 32Walsh
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 39Gubbins
- 40Alfa
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Eastwood
- 38Chambers-Parillon
- 16McNally
- 5Moore
- 42Seddon
- 10Sykes
- 6Rodriguez
- 18McGuane
- 11Winnall
- 19Agyei
- 27Holland
Substitutes
- 8Brannagan
- 9Taylor
- 13Stevens
- 15Mousinho
- 21Whyte
- 22Cooper
- 25Johnson
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
Match report will appear here.