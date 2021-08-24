EFL Cup
QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, England

Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Archer
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 16McCallum
  • 14Thomas
  • 22Odubajo
  • 17Dozzell
  • 2Kakay
  • 21Willock
  • 10Chair
  • 18Kelman

Substitutes

  • 32Walsh
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 39Gubbins
  • 40Alfa

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 38Chambers-Parillon
  • 16McNally
  • 5Moore
  • 42Seddon
  • 10Sykes
  • 6Rodriguez
  • 18McGuane
  • 11Winnall
  • 19Agyei
  • 27Holland

Substitutes

  • 8Brannagan
  • 9Taylor
  • 13Stevens
  • 15Mousinho
  • 21Whyte
  • 22Cooper
  • 25Johnson
Referee:
Tom Nield

