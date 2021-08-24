Watford v Crystal Palace

WatfordWatford19:45Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Foster
- 2Ngakia
- 31Sierralta
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 3Rose
- 6Louza
- 4Etebo
- 12Sema
- 17Fletcher
- 7King
- 29Hernández Suárez
Substitutes
- 8Cleverley
- 15Cathcart
- 21Femenía
- 25Dennis
- 34Baah
- 35Elliot
- 37Alvarado
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Butland
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6Guéhi
- 5Tomkins
- 23Gallagher
- 8Kouyaté
- 15Schlupp
- 11Zaha
- 9J Ayew
- 14Mateta
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 13Guaita
- 18McArthur
- 20Benteke
- 34Kelly
- 44Riedewald
- 49Rak-Sakyi
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report will appear here.