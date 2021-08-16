Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle helped Hibs finish third in the Scottish Premiership last term

Hibernian have turned down a bid of £500,000 from Aberdeen for winger Martin Boyle.

The player has a clause in his contract allowing him to speak to other clubs if an offer with this value is received.

However, the clause only applies if the bid comes from outside Scotland.

Australia international Boyle, 28, has made more than 200 Hibs appearances since 2015, scoring 54 goals. Aberdeen-born Boyle has also scored three goals for the Socceroos.

The winger qualifies for Australia through his father, but had turned out for Scotland Under-16s earlier in his career.

So far this season, Boyle has scored five goals in seven appearances as Hibs have won all of their domestic matches, but they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League by Rijeka.

The Dons have progressed to the play-off round of that tournament and face Qarabag in Azerbaijan in Thursday's first leg.

Hibs, who are without striker Christian Doidge for three months, face Dundee on Sunday.