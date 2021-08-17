Last updated on .From the section Irish

Sean Connor departs Institute with the team sitting bottom of the Championship

Institute have parted ways with manager Sean Connor after the north-west side lost its opening three games in the Championship.

Connor, who was appointed boss at Drumahoe in 2019, was attempting to take the club back to the Premiership after relegation last season.

Institute and Connor said the decision was made "following deep and personal discussions".

The club praised Connor for his "professionalism and commitment".

It added: "From his arrival in October 2019, Sean worked hard to keep the club in the Premiership and kept that reality alive up until the season was curtailed due to COVID 19.

"Operating under difficult circumstances and with limited resources he has managed to engender a strong work ethic and high levels of professionalism within the first team squad.

"We are all saddened by this outcome, but believe that the interests of both parties can be best served by trying to move forward with mutual respect and goodwill.

"The club wish Sean every success as he considers a number of options in relation to his future career."