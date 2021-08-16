Tammy Abraham: Roma sign striker from Chelsea for £34m on five-year deal

Tammy Abraham
Abraham was an unused substitute in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday

Striker Tammy Abraham has completed a 40m euro (£34m) move to Italian side Roma from Chelsea.

Abraham, Chelsea's joint top scorer last season, joins the Serie A club - managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho - on a five-year deal.

It is understood the deal for the 23-year-old England international includes a buy-back clause set at £68m.

"You can sense when a club really wants you - and Roma made their interest clear immediately," said Abraham.

"Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I've had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again - so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

"It's a massive honour to be the number nine at this club and I just can't wait to get started and to help the team."

Abraham, who has had loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, flew to Italy on Sunday for a medical after Roma struck a deal with European champions Chelsea over the weekend.

The Premier League club re-signed their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5m on Thursday.

Abraham, who has won six England caps, scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea, having joined them at the age of seven.

The buy-back clause cannot be triggered until the Chelsea academy graduate has completed two seasons with Roma.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own.

"We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level."

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 11:49

    If Roma hold out then they may be able to get a few of the disposable players from PSG and Barcelona...

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:49

    At least he won’t be playing in the plastic ESL now

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 11:49

    Good championship striker.
    Will do well in Serie A as thats about the same standard.

  • Comment posted by Uyghur Lives Matter, today at 11:48

    Marina Granovskaia doing her work. :)

  • Comment posted by BigShow, today at 11:48

    You have to admire some of the transfer business Chelsea do, particularly the sales. They develop these young players, loan them for a season or two and then cash in. Then use the money on proven quality (most of the time).

  • Comment posted by UTC, today at 11:48

    Good luck Tammy boy

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 11:48

  • Comment posted by footyfan, today at 11:47

    l am a bit sad that Abraham left Chelsea and l still believe is a good player with a lots of potential and l hope he will be happy playing for Roma .

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 11:46

    Great, Mourinho was looking for a young potential talent that he could scapegoat at his new club.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 11:46

    What a shame that another brilliant young English player has to go abroad to prove himself in a league that is much much weaker than home.

  • Comment posted by More on this story, today at 11:46

  • Comment posted by jp84, today at 11:45

    Good business by Chelsea balancing the books a bit. If Emerson goes for around the £15m that's being talked about t then with the £30m we got for Tomori from Milan, and the £18m for Guehi from Palace that covers the Lukaku price nicely.

  • Comment posted by MGM, today at 11:44

    Good player developing but going to the wrong club. Mourinho wont play him and he will be the scapegoat when it turns sour again. Should be ok once Mourinho has taken the millions and left.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 11:43

    Even without Abraham,Chelsea will trash Arsenal on Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 11:43

    If his first touch had been better he would not be leaving

    • Reply posted by Swiss tony, today at 11:46

      Swiss tony replied:
      Yet they've just forked 90 mil on Lukaku. A man with no first touch.

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 11:42

    Good luck Tammy in your new adventure, for whatever reason TT never gave him a chance despite Warner missing chance after chance and not putting him on the bench for the two cup finals was an insult especially when he had two left backs and two keepers.

  • Comment posted by PurpleAkisMum, today at 11:42

  • Comment posted by Green1878, today at 11:42

    And Pepe cost more than double that.

    Arsenal are a shambles for not taking Abraham, even on a loan-to-buy.

    Auba and Laca are finished mercenaries, and there is no other option up front.

  • Comment posted by Jeb, today at 11:41

    I think it's a great move for him. Go live and play football in Rome for a couple of years while you're in your early twenties, I'd have taken that.

    • Reply posted by More on this story, today at 11:47

      More on this story replied:
  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 11:41

    Good player for us and I enjoyed watching his development, but we have to sell at that price

