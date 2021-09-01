Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jonas Eidevall (left), Marc Skinner (centre) and Scott Booth (right) have all joined the WSL this season

Arsenal, Birmingham City and Manchester United have welcomed new managers to the Women's Super League this season - but who are they?

Jonas Eidevall, Marc Skinner and Scott Booth have challenges ahead - here is everything you need to know about them, their style of football and early impressions on players.

Jonas Eidevall - Arsenal

Arsenal won their first competitive match under Jonas Eidevall in the Women's Champions League qualifying rounds

Swede Eidevall joined Arsenal this summer from Rosengard, succeeding Joe Montemurro as the Gunners look to mount a fresh attack on the WSL's top two.

Early signs suggest Eidevall is a pragmatic coach, but he has been influenced off the pitch by his father - a priest and professor of theology.

"I grew up seeing him working with people and I see him giving support to people at the hardest of times," said Eidevall.

"The way he does that, in my eyes, has always been very compassionate - a humanitarian way of doing that - so I hope that has influenced me in a positive way."

Eidevall, 38, says he enjoys coaching because of the opportunity to "understand" players and what motivates them.

Arsenal defender Jen Beattie describes him as "calm and approachable" and that is evident in the way he sets his teams up to play.

"He is very detailed, very structured and very clear on what he wants to achieve with us," said Beattie. "That's worked well with us so far. He has a plan of how he wants to play."

Eidevall added: "I hope we can expect to see an Arsenal side that is pressing with a nice intensity and one that moves the ball at a high pace.

"A high-paced possession football I would describe it. If we have success we have to be humble and do more of it. If we fail, we learn and we go on to develop."

Marc Skinner - Manchester United

Marc Skinner has previously been in charge of Birmingham City in the WSL

Manchester United filled the void left by former boss Casey Stoney by appointing Skinner from Orlando Pride.

He spent three years at Birmingham City but Skinner believes he has learned from his coaching spell in America.

"I want an adaptive team that doesn't just have one way of playing," he said.

"If you knew our teams at Birmingham City, we were very ball-possession based. In the USA I tried that in the first year and it didn't work out. I've learned a little bit to add to the style here.

"But what I want to do - because I think it's what fans expect - is to play a brand of football that's attacking and exciting. We need to do it in our DNA."

Captain Katie Zelem says there are similarities between Skinner and Stoney's approach to coaching, with both putting emphasis on team spirit and cohesion.

"He's really good at delivering things and is really engaging," added Zelem. "He has managed to create connections between the girls and the staff so quickly.

"He is a great guy and has great technical detail on the pitch. As soon as he came in it was like a new lease of life."

Scott Booth - Birmingham City

Scott Booth took over from former manager Carla Ward at Birmingham City

Birmingham City's Booth has a tough task in his new role, replacing Carla Ward as the Blues look to avoid relegation again.

Off-pitch struggles last season - including complaints from players to the board over facilities and medical care - means there is plenty of work to be done.

"It's a big project but I'm not afraid of a challenge," Booth told BBC Sport. "I'm pretty hands on. I like to do the coaching and learn about the players.

"I'm pretty open with them. I'm approachable. I like to have a chat and a laugh sometimes but also be serious and get that balance right."

The playing squad looks very different this season too with Booth bringing in several new faces, including captain Louise Quinn.

She is one of five players - also Lucy Quinn, Harriet Scott, Christie Murray and Rebecca Holloway - who are part of a leadership group under the new manager.

"I like the players to lead. I like them to set their own standards. For things like motivation, commitment and communication, it should come naturally," said former Aberdeen striker Booth.

"I was determined to bring in players that I felt knew their way around the WSL, tough matches and have that know-how and experience to be able to handle it."

Away from football Booth describes himself as "boring". He likes the sunshine - something he won't get often in Birmingham.

Captain Quinn says he carries a clipboard around with him all day and "doesn't stop talking about football".

But the former Glasgow City boss was well travelled as a player and has been influenced by his experiences in the Netherlands, where he played for Twente, and Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

"A lot of the Dutch side of things influenced me. It was such a different and open style to what I experienced in Germany," he said.

"There's elements of the German football [in my coaching] with the way they are structured. Everyone knows their jobs. The Dutch want to attack and are more open.

"The Scottish in me wants to fight for everything too so there's a big mix there."

Birmingham's season begins with a trip to Tottenham (Saturday, 15:00 BST kick-off), while Arsenal welcome champions Chelsea to the Emirates (Sunday, 12:30) and United host Reading (Friday, 19:45).