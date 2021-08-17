Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Tyrese Omotoye joined Norwich from non-league side Cray Wanderers

Leyton Orient have signed teenage Belgian forward Tyrese Omotoye on a season-long loan from Norwich City.

The 18-year-old signed for Norwich in 2019 and played three times in the Championship before spending the second half of last season on loan at Swindon.

Omotoye has recently been playing for Orient on a trial basis and scored in a pre-season win over Gillingham.

In December, the striker signed a new Canaries contract to keep him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2024.

"My goal is to do everything I can here to get back into that Norwich City side - I want to show everyone just how good I am, and score goals," Omotoye told Orient's website. external-link

Orient manager Kenny Jackett said: "He can play across the front three positions, but he'll want to be in that central position and get in up top."

Omotoye is Leyton Orient's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.