Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Eight of Joseph Hungbo's 14 senior appearances have been for Watford

Joseph Hungbo has joined Ross County on a season-long loan from Watford.

The winger, 21, was loaned to Aldershot last season and has made 14 senior club appearances since debuting for Watford in the FA Cup in 2020.

Manager Malky Mackay has made nine other summer signings since taking over in Dingwall.

County, after a draw and a defeat so far in the league, host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday afternoon.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.