New player-coach David Jones last played for Wrexham as a 10-year-old

David Jones has returned to his Wrexham roots to join the National League club as player-coach on a one-year deal.

He started out in the club's centre of excellence as a nine-year-old before joining Manchester United.

The 36-year-old midfielder went on to play for clubs including Derby County, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Oldham Athletic.

"I'm delighted, I'm excited and I can't wait to get started," Jones said.

Jones, who is a veteran of four promotions to the Premier League with three different clubs and has more than 100 appearances in the top flight, has been on trial with Wrexham over the summer.

"It's been great getting back into training. The style we train in and the tempo really suits me. It's something I've been used to at a lot of clubs I've been at and that really suits my game," he said.

"Wrexham was my first club I signed for age nine and 10, before I signed for Manchester United. I'd be out there in the car park with Mike Buxton - what a great coach he was here - and he set me on my way.

"He gave me some really good skills and habits that I have taken on in my career, so there is a sense of coming full circle being back here. It's an opportunity I want to take, and maximise as much as I can.

"It's definitely exciting to be here. From a distance I've been keeping an eye on what's been happening with this club. I have family who are season-ticket holders. Wrexham are always a topic of conversation.

"Now that I'm fortunate to have an opportunity here, I'm excited to get started."