Tyreik Wright has been capped by the Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level

Aston Villa have loaned winger Tyreik Wright to League Two club Salford City on a season-long basis.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a half-season stint in the bottom tier with Walsall last season, making 16 appearances.

While the Republic of Ireland under-21 international is yet to make his senior bow, he has been a regular at under-23 level for Premier League Villa.

"It's a big club, big ambitions for the season, absolutely delighted to be here," Wright said.

"It's kind of a new group so it's going to take a while to gel together, but the ambition for the season is definitely to get promoted."

Wright's experience of League Two was a positive one with the Saddlers, despite a 19th place finish in 2020-21.

"I played out of position too so it's a different kind of experience for me," he added.

"What I've learned is that it's a very physical league, demanding as well, and there's no easy game here.

