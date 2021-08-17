Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Justine Vanhaevermaet has won 10 international caps for Belgium

Reading Women have signed Belgium international Justine Vanhaevermaet ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old forward has agreed a two-year deal after leaving Norwegian side LSK Kvinner.

She began her career with Anderlecht before moving to Lierse and has also had a spell in Germany.

Vanhaevermaet could make her Reading debut in their opening game of the new Women's Super League campaign, away to Manchester United on 3 September.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.