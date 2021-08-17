Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ronaldo's contract with Juventus runs out next summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has criticised media reports linking him with a move away from Juventus.

In a post on social media he did not outright deny a move was possible or commit his future to the Italian side.

But the 36-year-old forward said he was "focused on his work" despite reports linking him with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

The Portugal captain called rumours "a disrespect for me as a man and as a player".

He added: "Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career.

"However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"The frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff."

Earlier on Tuesday, Real's new boss Carlo Ancelotti had responded to the rumours in a tweet, dismissing speculation of Ronaldo returning to the Spanish club.

"Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward. #HalaMadrid," he wrote.

Ronaldo and Ancelotti won the Champions League together at Real in 2014

Ancelotti's tweet appears to have been prompted by a report by Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, which claimed on Monday night that a reunion between Real and Ronaldo was a possibility, three years after he left the club to sign for Juventus in a £99.2m deal.

Ronaldo joined Real from Manchester United in July 2009 and went on to score a club record 450 goals in 438 games over the following nine seasons.

In his time with Los Blancos, Ronaldo also won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles. One of those Champions League trophies was won under the guidance of Ancelotti, during the Italian's previous spell in charge.

He currently has just 10 months remaining on his contract in Turin, but after Ancelotti's intervention Ronaldo was exercised to quash rumours of a return.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It's been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club," the long statement ran.

"I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face.

"Everything else is just talk," he concluded.

Speculation over Ronaldo's future has intensified in the days since great rival Lionel Messi left Barcelona and joined PSG on a two-year deal.