Celtic have agreed a £2.5m fee to sign Croatia international right-back Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw. (Sky Sports) external-link

And Celtic have begun talks with VVV Venlo as they prepare a near £3m offer for the Dutch club's prolific striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Sun) external-link

Giakoumakis has hinted he is likely to make a decision on his future soon and that he is keen on "two or three" different leagues. (The National) external-link

Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna has emerged as a signing target for Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn, 21, has agreed terms to join Hearts on loan. The deal could be extended beyond January if all parties are happy. (The Scotsman) external-link

Having knocked back a £500,000 bid from Aberdeen, Hibs are finalising a new contract for winger Martin Boyle whose current deal runs until 2023. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren, on his first trip to Scotland for 18 months, has reaffirmed his commitment to the club and hopes there is "light at the end of the tunnel" after Covid-19's severe impact on finances. (Courier)