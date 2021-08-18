Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

New signing Vital Kats netted Glasgow City's third goal before half-time

Glasgow City breezed past Birkirkara with a first-half goal spree to reach Saturday's final in round one of Women's Champions League qualifying.

Vital Kats' first City goal after superb strikes from Clare Shine and Priscila Chinchilla put the tie beyond the Maltese visitors at Broadwood.

City will face BIIK Kazygurt or Slovan Bratislava, who play at 15:00 BST on Wednesday, for a place in round two.

Twelve sides progress from there to the 16-team group stage.

Scottish champions City, with Grant Scott in interim charge following Scott Booth's departure to Birmingham City, made a blistering start to their Group 2 semi-final.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Shine opened the scoring with a terrific long-range strike and Chinchilla had twice gone close before curling a precise finish into the top corner.

Birkirkara goalkeeper Janice Xuereb kept out efforts from Lauren Davidson and Shine, but was beaten a third time before half-time when Irsael midfielder Kats finished smartly.

Glasgow's intensity eased after the interval, although Jenna Clark, Shine and Claire Bates had chances to add to the lead.

Should City progress on Saturday, they will learn their round two qualifying group opponents in Sunday's draw (12:00 BST).

Glasgow have twice reached the quarter-finals and are bidding to join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain in the main group stage of the revamped tournament.