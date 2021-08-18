Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Gayfield will host the sides' first meeting since a 1991 Scottish Cup tie

Kilmarnock's first meeting with Arbroath in 30 years will be the latest Scottish Championship fixture shown live on BBC Scotland.

The game takes place at Arbroath's Gayfield Stadium on Friday, 24 September with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Relegated Kilmarnock have won their two opening Championship matches, while Arbroath have a draw and defeat.

The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic is live on BBC Scotland this Friday (19:30).