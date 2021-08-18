Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on a permanent transfer for a fee in the region of £30m.

There is still work to be done to get the deal completed for the 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates.

Odegaard, who joined Real Madrid in 2015, has only made eight league appearances for the Spanish side and has also spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad before the spell with Arsenal.

The Norway international made 20 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side last season.

Arteta made it clear at the end of last season external-link that he wanted the Norwegian to return to the Emirates on a permanent basis, and has since spoken about wanting to add more new signings to his squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Odegaard would join Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as the Spaniard's signings this summer.

Arsenal take on Chelsea on Sunday and Odegaard would need to be registered before midday on Friday to be available for selection.