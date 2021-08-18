Readers, apologies.

I think we might have got this season off on the wrong foot.

Last week I suggested that the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea meant I was going to have to make the impossible choice between Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes and that the Portuguese was going to have to make way.

I could not have been more wrong and luckily Lukaku's unavailability for the game against Crystal Palace saved me from making a dreadful mistake. I only hope that was the same for you.

Fernandes and Salah demonstrated their phenomenal points-scoring ability once again in gameweek one and proved why they are the two must-haves in FPL at the start of this season. If you want Lukaku, or Harry Kane for that matter, then for the time being you have to find a way to get them into your squad WITH Fernandes and Salah, not INSTEAD of one of them.

I am actually going to hold fire on Lukaku for the time being and see how he settles back in at Stamford Bridge before taking the plunge, particularly as the likes of Danny Ings, Michail Antonio, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Callum Wilson have all started the season with a goal. There are plenty of options up front.

But if you're convinced that Lukaku is going to hit the ground running and you want to get him in with the other two big-hitters then this sort of squad will work - you can obviously switch in different players at similar prices….

Gk - Schmeichel (£5m), Foster (£4m)

Def - Shaw (£5.5m), Cresswell (£5.5m), Tsimikas (£4.1m), Ayling (£4.5m), Tanganga (£4.5m)

Mid - Salah (£12.5m), Fernandes (£12.1m), Harrison (£6m), Dallas (£5.5m), Norgaard (£5m)

Fwd - Lukaku (£11.5m), Antonio (£7.5m), Toney (£6.5m)

Total - £99.7m

If you're going for Harry Kane then you'll need to find an extra million in the budget somewhere. You'll also note there's no Trent Alexander-Arnold in there but you can't have everything!

The key message after gameweek one though, and it's the same every season, is don't panic. Just because some of your rivals in your mini-leagues might have got off to a flyer it doesn't mean you need to chuck a wildcard at it to respond. There's still a very long way to go.

Trust the players you selected initially because you chose them for a reason.

Timo Werner, Raphinha, Jack Grealish or Sadio Mane could easily produce the goods for you next week. Equally I wouldn't ditch tried and tested FPL assets to sign the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Said Benrahma or Emmanuel Dennis just on the back of their impressive opening scores.

Keep an eye on them over the next couple of weeks, assess their long-term prospects and rely on your considered judgement rather than simply being reactive.

It's also quite a good idea to bank a free transfer if you can early to give you a bit more manoeuvrability with your potential signings in the next couple of weeks.

If you are looking to make a move ahead of gameweek two then I have to tip my hat to my Fantasy 606 colleagues Chris Sutton and Statman Dave who made excellent choices in Diogo Jota and Mason Greenwood respectively, both at £7.5m, both getting on the scoresheet last weekend and both rather annoyingly trumping my choice of Ilkay Gundogan.

Paul Pogba has already been bumped up to £7.6m after his imperious passing led to that remarkable quartet of assists against Leeds and he's currently the most transferred-in player this week.

Richarlison is another one who's received a price rise after his 11-point haul in Everton's 3-1 win against Southampton and, rather than needing a rest after the Olympics, he looks to have brought his gold medal-winning form straight back to the Premier League.

At the back there's definitely some value to be had with the Tottenham defence if you believe the clean sheet against Manchester City isn't going to be a flash-in-the-pan - Japhet Tanganga (£4.5m) was outstanding in that game while Sergio Reguilon (£5m) also provides an attacking threat down the left and the fixture list looks relatively kind in the coming weeks.

Finally the captaincy in gameweek two looks like another straight shootout for lots of managers between you-know-who and you-know-who with Liverpool at home to Burnley and Manchester United away to Southampton.

If you listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast then you can find out why Statman Dave says he's leaning towards Fernandes over Salah this time and why Chris Sutton thinks we're both boring for choosing either of them!

The latest Fantasy 606 podcast previewing gameweek two is available now on BBC Sounds. You can get in touch with Ali, Chris and Dave by e-mailing fantasy606@bbc.co.uk and the code to join the Fantasy 606 league is e206yk.