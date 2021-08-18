Last updated on .From the section Wales

Sorba Thomas's mother is from Newport in south Wales

Wales manager Rob Page is monitoring the form of Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas after confirming his eligibility.

Newham-born Thomas, 22, has impressed at Championship level after making the step up from non-league.

The left-sided player qualifies for Wales via his mother from Newport.

Signed from Boreham Wood in January, Thomas has started all three of Huddersfield's Championship games this season, providing two assists.

Thomas, who can also operate at wing-back, has twice been named man of the match for the Terriers this term, including in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Preston.

The player is thought to be on the radar of Page, who is set to name his latest Wales squad next week ahead of the resumption of World Cup qualifying fixtures.

In their first games since their Euro 2020 last-16 exit at the hands of Denmark, Wales first play a friendly in Finland on Wednesday, 1 September before a game against Belarus behind-closed-doors in Kazan four days later and then Estonia in Cardiff on Wednesday, 8 September.

Page, who has been told he will continue in the manager's role he assumed in April, is set to be without Swansea wing-back Connor Roberts for the games.

Roberts is yet to recover from the hamstring injury suffered at the Euros. Fulham's Harry Wilson will miss the Belarus match through suspension following the red card he received in the 4-0 defeat by Denmark in Amsterdam.