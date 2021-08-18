Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Yui Hasegawa has scored nine goals in 45 appearances for Japan, and featured for her county at the Tokyo Olympics this year

Women's Super League side West Ham United have signed Japan international Yui Hasegawa.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who spent last season playing for Italian club AC Milan, has agreed a two-year contract with the east London club.

"She is an experienced international player that will add real value to our team," Hammers boss Olli Harder told the club website. external-link

"She is a very creative player with superb technical ability."

West Ham start the new WSL season at Brighton on Sunday, 5 September.

