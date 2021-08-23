Ryan Gauld (right) left Farense for Vancouver Whitecaps this summer to end a seven-year stay in Portugal

Vancouver - famed for its stunning surroundings and snow-capped peaks, Caribbean-like beaches, palm trees and unique urban skyline at the heart.

Quite the place to be, never mind call home.

But more importantly - in the eyes of Scottish football fans, at least - the Canadian city has a new resident in the form of Dundee United academy product Ryan Gauld, who ended a seven-year stint in Portugal in July to join Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps.

"It's a lot different than Laurencekirk, that's for sure," Gauld tells BBC Scotland, as he compares his new environment to the Aberdeenshire town he grew up in.

To be fair, he is not wrong there. Around 3,000 people currently reside in Gauld's hometown, while his new residence sits in a metropolis that boasts a population over 200 times that.

But despite being Canada's third-largest metropolitan area, Vancouver has long been labelled as 'Nofuncouver' for its perceived lack of nightlife.

However, the Whitecaps will be hoping Gauld can provide a spark in the city after fighting off fierce competition for the Scot's signature.

'You want to go where you're wanted'

The ex-United youngster helped Portuguese side Farense to top-flight promotion in 2019-20 - while claiming the second tier's player of the year award - but his nine goals and seven assists could not prevent an instant relegation last term.

"The Whitecaps were the first team to actually reach out to me," Gauld says. "They were solid on their on their interest from day one.

"You want to go where you're wanted, where you feel you're going to play and where you're going to grow. I felt like this was the right place to come to.

"I've always been of the opinion that while this career gives me the opportunity to go and see different places and have different experiences, I want to take advantage of that. Going back to the UK was never high on my list of priorities."

Gauld has gone about repaying the Whitecaps' faith quickly, rising high to guide in a winning header on his home debut at BC Place against Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

A quick glance at the club's social media page will show how much he has endeared himself to the MLS club already.

'I wasn't going to base next move on call-up'

Gauld's move to the MLS rose eyebrows and questions about the Scot's motives.

The MLS - a league that "doesn't get as much credit as it should," according to Gauld - suffers from lazy perceptions about its competitiveness and quality, something the Scottish Premiership is also victim of.

But the former Sporting Lisbon man is of the opinion the intensity of the league is "definitely a step up" from his time in Portugal.

Doubts have also been raised that the move could hamper the Scot's route into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad, with the element of being 'out of sight, out of mind' a potential factor.

Gauld failed to make the cut for Clarke's Euro 2020 squad, despite a social media clamour for the attacking midfielder to be included, with the Scotland boss citing competition in the 25-year-old's position as the determining factor.

"When the squad got increased to 26, I thought I could've been in with a chance," Gauld says. "There's nothing more I could've done to influence it.

"But I wasn't going to base my next career move on the hopes of potentially getting a call-up. I wanted to come to a place where I felt valued and where they're going to make me a better player."

Out of all attacking midfield options included in Scotland's Euro 2020 squad, only Celtic's Ryan Christie & David Turnbull bettered Gauld's combined goals & assists contribution last term

In 2013, Gauld's former United boss Jackie McNamara said he would be a "massive star" in Scotland's national team, but at 25 - and eight years on from that quote - he is yet to receive a cap.

Gauld's passion to represent his country is plain to see. The smile as he talks about the prospect and the cheeky grin as he reminisces about watching the nation at Euro 2020 with friends back home highlights his urge to pull on the jersey.

Now, as much as ever, he wants to be a part of it.

"As long as I'm playing it's going to be an ambition," Gauld says. "If you're doing well here there's no reason why you shouldn't be in with a call-up.

"Johnny Russell [Gauld's former United team-mate] has shown that. He's been involved in quite a few camps since he went to Kansas City. As long as I can keep doing my work then who knows what'll happen in the future."

'If you get the opportunity, why not?'

Gauld's move from United to Portuguese giants Sporting at 18-years old felt rare at the time.

It is not often you see Scottish footballers venture abroad to ply their trade, never mind teenagers, but in the seven years since Gauld's departure from Tannadice it has become a more common theme.

Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland also left United for Europe earlier this month, signing for Belgian club Beerschot, while ex-Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey and former Hibernian midfielder Liam Henderson will both be playing Serie A football this term at Bologna and Empoli, respectively.

A six-year deal and £48m buyout clause highlighted the faith Sporting - a club that produced Portuguese icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo - had in the teenager.

But after making just five first-team appearances across five years - which included three loan moves in Portugal and an injury-plighted spell at Hibs in 2019 - Gauld has no shame in admitting things failed to go to plan.

"Initially, it was tough not speaking the language or knowing anyone over there," Gauld, who now speaks fluent Portuguese, recalls. "But it was something I'd prepared myself for since I was 15 because I wanted to play abroad. It's helped me a lot.

"Even though things didn't go how I wanted, if I could go back to being an 18-year-old, getting the offer again, I would still take it. The off-pitch experiences were brilliant. It's easy to say 'go for it' but it's got to feel like it's the right opportunity.

"It's not for everyone, but if you feel confident enough to do it and you feel like you're going to the right club, then it's a brilliant opportunity to have. You never know if you're going to get it again in your career or in your life, so it's always something I would encourage."