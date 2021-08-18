Blackpool v Coventry City: Sky Blues confirm police investigation into racist abuse of player
Coventry have confirmed that police have begun an investigation into racist abuse aimed at a Sky Blues player.
The club have issued a statement to say "Lancashire Police are investigating an alleged racist hate crime" in City's 1-0 Championship win at Blackpool.
"It was reported a racist comment was made by a fan towards a Coventry City player taking a throw-in close to the dug-out during the second half."
Blackpool said in a statement they are also assisting in the investigation.
The alleged incident was heard from an individual in the West Stand in the 69th minute and reported by members of the Coventry travelling party.
Blackpool have also added that they have a "zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination" and will take the "strongest possible action" should any individual be found guilty.