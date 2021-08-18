Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Blackpool's Championship home game with Coventry at Bloomfield Road attracted an attendance of 11,608 fans to see their side lose at home for the second time four days

Coventry have confirmed that police have begun an investigation into racist abuse aimed at a Sky Blues player.

The club have issued a statement to say "Lancashire Police are investigating an alleged racist hate crime" in City's 1-0 Championship win at Blackpool.

"It was reported a racist comment was made by a fan towards a Coventry City player taking a throw-in close to the dug-out during the second half."

Blackpool said in a statement external-link they are also assisting in the investigation.

The alleged incident was heard from an individual in the West Stand in the 69th minute and reported by members of the Coventry travelling party.

Blackpool have also added that they have a "zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination" and will take the "strongest possible action" should any individual be found guilty.