David Moyes' West Ham United are the surprise Premier League leaders after two games of the new season but will their winning start continue when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday?

"David Moyes has done an outstanding job and with crowds returning the players have that support," says BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson. "They are 'Happy Hammers' at the moment."

The former Liverpool defender and BBC football expert is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is Tom McFarland, co-founder of London soul collective Jungle and a QPR season-ticket holder.

Jungle's new album Loving in Stereo was released earlier this month. You can watch them live in session for BBC Radio 6 Music, here.

Tom (r) co-founded Jungle with Josh Lloyd-Watson in 2013. Their self-titled debut album was nominated for a Mercury Music prize a year later

Tom is enjoying QPR's good start to the Championship season - their 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Saturday means they are still unbeaten, four games in.

"These are exciting times. I am really happy - there's been lots of positive stuff so far," he told BBC Sport.

"I watched our 3-2 win over Middlesbrough last week - we had 10 men for most of the second half and I don't think I've ever seen a QPR team battle for a win like that.

"We are playing some great football too. Chris Willock looks like an amazing signing [from Benfica] and I am glad we have got him permanently. Stefan Johansen, too, is such an experienced head in the middle of our midfield.

"Promotion is the aim of course but, the way I look at it, going up would be a nice result for what appears to be a quite a good project. Mark Warburton has come in as manager and sorted out the club from top to bottom.

"It definitely feels like, if we did go up, it would be a more sustainable approach rather than going straight back down, like we did in 2015.

"The squad looks strong, we've got good management and the coaching is really good - we have got some good youngsters coming through as well.

"The last couple of times we have been in the Premier League, life as a fan has been so much more stressful because we have been constantly battling relegation but it is the place to be and I would love to see us back up there with Warburton and this group of players.

"Because of the manager and the rapport he has built with us, the club is in a good place at the moment. The fans feel really connected to him and the players as a team and individuals too."

The first two singles from Jungle's new album, Keep Moving and Talk About It, were both premiered on Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World show on Radio 1

Premier League predictions - week 3 Result Lawro Tom SATURDAY Man City v Arsenal x-x 2-0 3-1 Aston Villa v Brentford x-x 2-0 2-1 Brighton v Everton x-x 1-0 1-0 Newcastle v Southampton x-x 2-1 2-1 Norwich v Leicester x-x 0-2 0-3 West Ham v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 3-1 Liverpool v Chelsea x-x 1-1 2-2 SUNDAY Burnley v Leeds x-x 0-2 0-2 Tottenham v Watford x-x 3-0 1-0 Wolves v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Man City v Arsenal (12:30 BST)

Arsenal as a club seem to have lost their way so if you are boss Mikel Arteta you are asking for more games - to get the new players settled in and for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to get to full fitness so he has his strongest team. When you look at Arsenal you have some good players but then you have quite a few average ones too.

The 6-0 victory over West Brom in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday looks really good on paper but the Baggies had five debutants and some were teenagers. That is something of a contrast to what City will field on Saturday.

We are assessing Arteta on every single game but this is not necessarily one we should judge him on because it is Manchester City, everyone's favourites to win the league.

After the international break, it will be about how Arteta fares for those following five or six games. If they are beaten heavily - 4-0 or 5-0 - then he will be under increased pressure. They have spent around £140m on new signings and the owner Stan Kroenke will be looking at the situation and will be worried.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: I've got to give this one to City, although I think Arsenal will score to make it interesting. 3-1

Aston Villa v Brentford

Aston Villa had a good result against Newcastle last weekend and striker Danny Ings could be one of the signings of the season. If you keep him fit, he guarantees you goals.

You are going to miss Jack Grealish because he is an outstanding player but they signed players like Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, who is rapid. Ings and Ollie Watkins work so hard and they should be looking to be somewhere around eighth this season.

Brentford beat Arsenal in their opening game and could easily have beaten Crystal Palace last time out. I saw lots of them in the Championship and they have a particular model of how they operate as a club. They have been successful at buying lower-level players, training them up and selling them on for more money.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: Brentford have gone about things the right way and I love Thomas Frank - I think he's a great manager. They deserve a lot of credit for what they have done, I just wish they weren't our next-door neighbours! As for the game, Villa are still getting over the loss of Jack Grealish but I'd back them to edge it. 2-1

Brighton v Everton

Brighton have made a really good start by winning both of their games so far and scoring more than one goal in both, which was the problem last season. You can't keep doing that in the Premier League.

Graham Potter is starting his third season as manager and the Seagulls now need to start looking up rather than down the table. He has now got his own team and players in position to do that.

Shane Duffy is back after a difficult spell on loan at Celtic and it means Potter can play three in defence. He is back home in familiar surroundings and that has worked out well for them.

Meanwhile, Everton are unbeaten and have been good too. I was really impressed by their showing against Southampton on the opening day and they matched Leeds for their work rate and pressure at Elland Road last Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Tom's prediction: This might be quite a boring Brighton win. 1-0

Newcastle v Southampton

Newcastle have lost both of their games so far and it seems as though the wagons are circling around Steve Bruce. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Burnley in midweek too. This is a massive game for him - and I don't usually get excited after only three games. It is one that Bruce definitely needs to win.

But the Magpies have always got a positive result under Bruce when they have needed it, just when the Geordie nation are asking for the manager to be sacked. He is tough enough though, having had to deal with the pressure and flak since walking in to the club on day one.

Once Manchester United got back to 1-1 against Southampton on Sunday, you felt they might have crumbled but in fact Adam Armstrong had the best chance of the game to win it for them. They were really good but struggle to keep a lead, having gone in front against Everton too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tom's prediction: Newcastle's defence is pretty sloppy but I don't think Southampton have got the firepower to do enough damage to them. 2-1

Norwich v Leicester

As a club, Norwich will not be too worried by their poor start because they know exactly where they are. They are run similar to Brentford, bringing in lower division players, selling them on and keeping going. They sorted their defence out in the Championship but the step up to the Premier League is completely different.

If Norwich finish 17th and stay in the league, that would be a massive achievement for them. We know they are hamstrung on how much they can spend on players and they have been up and down before, but they are used to it.

Leicester will be wounded after their 4-1 thumping by West Ham on Monday. It was a really good display from the Hammers and a most un-Leicester like showing from Brendan Rodgers' men.

Wesley Fofana is out for a while and they really need to get Jonny Evans and new signing Jannik Vestergaard back fit and playing again.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Tom's prediction: Norwich play some good football but I think they are going to struggle this season. 0-3

West Ham v Crystal Palace

West Ham have won their opening two games and are top. Although it is still early days, you would think they may bring in two or three more signings before Tuesday's transfer deadline too.

They have the added matches of the Europa League this season, so if West Ham finish in the top 10 again that will be another accomplishment for Moyes and the club.

Patrick Vieira has replaced Roy Hodgson and will have his way of doing things but the main worry for Crystal Palace is the amount of playing experience they have lost. You need that as a new manager because if you are trying to play a different way, you need to be difficult to play against.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tom's prediction: Palace have lost some experienced players and it is going to take them a while to bed in under Patrick Vieira. 3-1

Liverpool v Chelsea (17:30 BST)

Both of these teams have not been tested in their first two games but we are all looking at one battle in this contest - Virgil van Dijk up against Romelu Lukaku. That is going to be a really interesting one between two top-class players.

It all depends on what service Lukaku gets; the best players in the world cannot play well without decent service and Liverpool will be working on trying to stop that. It will be difficult for the Belgium forward, but there is no doubt he is a first-class signing.

He is really suited to the Premier League and a Chelsea team that have a good chance of winning the title will be set up around him.

This will be a very tight game and Chelsea are strong defensively too, but the Blues will take a draw now. We won't get open football because you don't want to give anything away. It is still early in the season but if Chelsea win at Anfield, it is a massive statement.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tom's prediction: I'm hoping for a Liverpool win but I actually think we will see a high-scoring draw. 2-2

SUNDAY

Burnley v Leeds (14:00 BST)

Burnley have lost their opening games but they were decent at times against Liverpool, creating quite a few opportunities early on. The Clarets have not signed x, y or z player where we look at them and go, 'he looks good and improves the team'.

I have never worried about Burnley getting relegated under Sean Dyche, even when they have lost a few games because he will turn it around, but I am just not quite sure about this season. Something does not seem right at the club, although it is not the manager.

It will be too much for them against Leeds because whoever Marcelo Bielsa's side play, they don't change. They will win more games than they lose and the manager does not let the players get away with anything. It is 90 minutes of sheer sweat, exertion and pressure.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Tom's prediction: 0-2

Tottenham v Watford (14:00 BST)

Harry Kane is staying. That is a big tick for the Tottenham supporters. They gave the striker a fantastic reception when he came off the bench against Wolves at Molineux. In the end, Daniel Levy has won another battle, so well done to him.

Nuno Espirito Santo has made a good start but they know they are not favourites to finish in the top four. Maybe this is the year they break back in. The problem with Tottenham is that they look very good and seem to be fine but then all of a sudden have a run of strange results.

Watford are back in the Premier League having been in and out of the top flight. A lot of their season will depend on their home form because I don't see them picking up too many points on the road. Like Brentford and Norwich, it will be tough for them.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Tom's prediction: Spurs will win, but it could be quite scrappy. 1-0

Wolves v Man Utd (16:30 BST)

Manchester United were disappointing in the second half against Southampton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer put different players on but there did not seem to be any sort of plan.

Football changes every season - look how teams go from a back four to a back five - and I don't think you need two holding midfielders nowadays. Solskjaer usually goes with Fred and Scott McTominay and went with the Brazilian and Nemanja Matic at Southampton.

The more you look at Paul Pogba, the more you conclude he needs to be allowed to play with freedom. When you were at school there was one outstanding player who went everywhere, influenced everything and had the freedom to roam - that is where Pogba needs to be. Let him go and play, you get more out of him that way.

Wolves have made quite a few chances in the opening games but have yet to score. If they continue to do create their luck will improve though, and they will start finding the net -especially with Raul Jimenez back in the team.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Tom's prediction: Wolves will make it tough for United but I don't think they will stop them. United are looking very good at the moment - Raphael Varane coming into their defence is huge and if Paul Pogba can consistently find his best form then they are going to win the league without a shadow of a doubt.

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez.

How did Lawro do last week?

Last weekend, Lawro got four correct results from 10 matches, including one exact score/scores, for a total of 70.

He beat The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis, who got four correct results but no exact scores for a total of 40 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 9 +9 =1 Brighton 3 3 0 0 9 +2 =1 Man City 3 3 0 0 9 +6 =1 Man Utd 3 3 0 0 9 +2 =4 Leicester 3 2 1 0 7 -7 =4 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 7 -3 6 Leeds 3 2 0 1 6 -9 =7 Chelsea 3 1 2 0 5 -5 =7 West Ham 3 1 2 0 5 -7 =9 Brentford 3 1 1 1 4 +1 =9 Newcastle 3 1 1 1 4 -8 =9 Tottenham 3 1 1 1 4 +6 12 Everton 3 1 0 2 3 +5 13 Arsenal 3 0 2 1 2 -6 14 Wolves 3 0 1 2 1 -2 =15 Burnley 3 0 0 3 0 -2 =15 Crystal Palace 3 0 0 3 0 +2 =15 Norwich 3 0 0 3 0 -2 =15 Southampton 3 0 0 3 0 +6 =15 Watford 3 0 0 3 0 +9

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Score Guest 110 She Drew The Gun 80 Lawro (average after two weeks) 40 Dan Haggis of The Wombats

Total scores after week two Lawro 160 Guests 150

Lawro v Guests P2 W1 D0 L1