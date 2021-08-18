Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Marissa Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness each scored four goals in a thumping victory

Cliftonville returned to the top of the Women's Irish Premiership with a thumping 12-0 win over bottom side Derry City.

The result moves the Reds above Glentoran into first where they hold a two-point lead with five matches left.

Northern Ireland duo Marissa Callaghan and Kirsty McGuinness each scored four goals in a rampant runaway victory.

Louise McDaniel (two), Rachel McConnell and Shona Davis were also on the scoresheet.

In a ruthless display, Callaghan secured a hat-trick before the break with McGuinness (twice) and McDaniel also on target to put the Reds out of sight by half-time.

There was no let-up after the break with Cliftonville dominating every facet of the game to reach double figures before Callaghan and McGuinness each grabbed their fourth.

With Crusaders 11 points behind the Glens, the two-horse title race is going into the final five matches that will see each team play every other side in the league one more time.

Cliftonville and Glentoran are scheduled to play each other on 29 September at Ashfield Boys in a game that could be pivotal in deciding the destination of the Premiership title.