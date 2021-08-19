Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Arnaut Danjuma was a regular for Bournemouth last season

Arnaut Danjuma has left Bournemouth to join Villarreal, signing for the Spanish club for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old winger joined Bournemouth in 2019 and made 52 appearances for the Cherries, scoring 17 times.

The Dutchman had signed a "long-term" contract with the club but leaves after only two years on the south coast.

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga last season, and beat Manchester United on penalties to win the Europa League.

