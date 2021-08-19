Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Swansea's Garrick spent time last season on loan at Swindon Town

Plymouth Argyle have signed Jordan Garrick on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

The winger, 23, has made 19 appearances for the Swans and scored two goals since his debut in 2019. He joined the Welsh side four years previously.

In February, Garrick signed for Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the League One season.

"Jordan is one we have highlighted for a while," said Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe.

"He's a fantastic kid, fantastic player - very tricky, very direct, very pacy. He can take a man on, he can pick a pass, he can pick a cross and more importantly he can score a goal."

Garrick is the ninth player to join Plymouth this transfer window.