Last updated on .From the section Wales

Alan Knill (right) managed the likes of Rotherham and Scunthorpe before working as an assistant to Chris Wilder (left)

Former Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill has joined Wales' coaching staff.

Ex-Wales defender Knill joins manager Robert Page's team for the remainder of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Wales had a vacancy after assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg left in July.

Knill, 56, helped Sheffield United climb from League One to the Premier League under former boss Chris Wilder, working with Wales players such as David Brooks and Ethan Ampadu.

"I am very excited to be joining Rob, the staff and the rest of the squad," former Swansea City centre-back Knill said of his appointment with Wales.

"I played for Wales and I recently lost my Dad who was a passionately proud Welshman, he would have been thrilled.

"I was delighted when I took the call from Rob, I have worked with several of the players and I'm excited to meet the whole squad.

"My role is to support Rob, to help on the training ground and to analyse the opposition. If I can help continue to build the success of our national team, I will be very happy."

Page said: "I am delighted that Alan is joining us for the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

"I have known Alan for a long time. He brings a wealth of experience to the coaching team, and I am delighted that he is on board as we look to qualify for our first World Cup since 1958."

Knill will be a part of September's international camp, where Wales will face Finland in a friendly in Helsinki before resuming their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in Kazan, Russia, and Estonia in Cardiff.