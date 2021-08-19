Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Pedro Martinez Losa takes charge of his first games next month

Pedro Martinez Losa hopes his "passion" can inspire current and future generations of Scottish female footballers.

The 45-year-old former Bordeaux and Arsenal boss has replaced Shelley Kerr as head coach of Scotland women.

His first games in charge will be World Cup qualifiers against Hungary (away) and Faroe Islands (home) on 17 and 21 September.

"I think there's a massive potential," Martinez Losa told BBC Scotland.

"The passion I have for the game, and to inspire generations of girls of women, especially also my small little girl who is three years old, I just want to build a better world of opportunity for all the women, all the girls especially in Scotland."

After reaching their first major tournament at Euro 2017 and a first World Cup two years later, Scotland missed out on next year's European Championship.

They will now be playing their home games at the same venue as the men's team at Hampden Park, and Martinez Losa hopes the move can help push the team to the "next level".

"I think it's how it should be," he said.

"It's a big message for our players, big message for all the fans. It's also important we give to the fans to connect with the team.

"Our obligation is to play good football to connect with them to make them aware that they can be a key part of our preparation and our qualification."