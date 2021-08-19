Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi (right) is in full training with PSG and eligible to make his debut when called upon

Paris St-Germain have yet to decide if Lionel Messi will make his much-anticipated debut in Friday's Ligue 1 game at Brest.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, 34, joined PSG on a free transfer last week after leaving Barcelona because of their financial difficulties.

He has yet to play a game since winning the Copa America with Argentina - but is in full training with PSG.

"We haven't decided the squad yet," boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

"We will assess whether Messi can be a part of it.

"Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and he has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling."

Pochettino played down rumours France forward Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid this summer.

"Mbappe is our player and I want him to be here this season," said Pochettino.

"He has another year left on his contract. Even if he doesn't renew it, he is still a PSG player and we are very pleased with him, and from what I can understand he is pleased with us.

"He is very calm and preparing well for tomorrow's game."