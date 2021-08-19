French Ligue 1
BrestBrest20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
Venue: Stade Francis-Le Blé

Lionel Messi: No decision on Paris St-Germain debut at Brest on Friday

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi (r)
Lionel Messi (right) is in full training with PSG and eligible to make his debut when called upon

Paris St-Germain have yet to decide if Lionel Messi will make his much-anticipated debut in Friday's Ligue 1 game at Brest.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, 34, joined PSG on a free transfer last week after leaving Barcelona because of their financial difficulties.

He has yet to play a game since winning the Copa America with Argentina - but is in full training with PSG.

"We haven't decided the squad yet," boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

"We will assess whether Messi can be a part of it.

"Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and he has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling."

Pochettino played down rumours France forward Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid this summer.

"Mbappe is our player and I want him to be here this season," said Pochettino.

"He has another year left on his contract. Even if he doesn't renew it, he is still a PSG player and we are very pleased with him, and from what I can understand he is pleased with us.

"He is very calm and preparing well for tomorrow's game."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 20th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Angers22005056
2Clermont22004046
3PSG22006336
4Nice21104044
5Nantes21103124
6Marseille21105414
7Lorient21102114
8Saint-Étienne20203302
9Lens20203302
10Reims20203302
11Brest20202202
12Rennes20202202
13Montpellier201156-11
14Monaco201112-11
15Metz201135-21
16Bordeaux201124-21
17Lyon201114-31
18Lille201137-41
19Troyes200214-30
20Strasbourg200226-40
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories