Jayden Mitchell-Lawson featured seven times during a loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season

Swindon Town have signed Jayden Mitchell-Lawson on a free transfer following his departure from Derby.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who spent time in the Robins' youth academy, made three senior appearances during his stint with the Rams.

Mitchell-Lawson had two loan spells with Bristol Rovers over the past two seasons, making a total of 18 outings for the Pirates and scoring two goals.

The League Two club have not disclosed the length of his contract.

