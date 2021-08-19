Last updated on .From the section Reading

Junior Hoilett scored one goal in 23 outings for Cardiff last season but only featured once for the Bluebirds after Mick McCarthy was appointed boss in January

Reading have signed winger Junior Hoilett on a free transfer following his departure from fellow Championship club Cardiff City.

The 31-year-old Canada international, who has also had spells at Blackburn and QPR, has agreed a one-year deal.

Hoilett spent five years with the Bluebirds, scoring 25 goals in 184 appearances for the Welsh club.

"Junior is a player with proven pedigree at the highest level," boss Veljko Paunovic told Reading's website. external-link

"He will play an important role in helping our young players integrate within the first-team squad and improve as professional players.

"On the pitch, his intelligence and maturity in the final third will make him an excellent addition to the squad we are looking to strengthen."

