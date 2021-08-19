Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jamille Matt heled Forest Green finish sixth in League Two last season, before Rovers were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Newport County

Forest Green Rovers striker Jamille Matt has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 31-year-old scored 17 goals in 40 appearances for Rovers last season, and has begun the new campaign with three goals in four outings.

The former Kidderminster, Fleetwood, Blackpool and Newport County man will now remain at the Fully Charged New Lawn until the summer of 2023.

"The club have shown a lot of belief in me," he told the club website. external-link

"I like to think I've been repaying that on the pitch and would like to think I can do the same for another couple of years."