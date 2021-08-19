Europa Conference League - Qualifying Play-offs - 1st Leg
TrabzonsporTrabzonspor1RomaRoma2

Trabzonspor 1-2 Roma: Jose Mourinho reign starts with European win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has won the Champions League twice and the Europa League as a manager

Jose Mourinho's spell as Roma boss started with a win at Turkish side Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead when he converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross.

Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head in an equaliser for Trabzonspor.

But Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov poked home a late winner on his Roma debut following his summer move from Genoa.

Roma will qualify for the group stage of the new third-tier European competition unless they lose next Thursday's second leg at Stadio Olimpico.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho replaced Paulo Fonseca at the end of last season.

Roma face Fiorentina in their Serie A opener on Sunday.

Line-ups

Trabzonspor

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Çakir
  • 33da Silva PeresBooked at 14mins
  • 32Booked at 51mins
  • 13Franchescoli de Souza
  • 3KöybasiSubstituted forTrondsenat 63'minutes
  • 17Hamsik
  • 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forÖmürat 77'minutes
  • 11Bakasetas
  • 27KouassiSubstituted forCorneliusat 63'minutes
  • 21Tavares SemedoSubstituted forKoitaat 83'minutes
  • 9Nwakaeme

Substitutes

  • 4Türkmen
  • 7Sari
  • 10Ömür
  • 14Cornelius
  • 15Trondsen
  • 16Kardesler
  • 19Koita
  • 29Malli
  • 41Akpinar
  • 61Parmak
  • 70Kaplan
  • 99Asan

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 5ViñaBooked at 15mins
  • 4Cristante
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forDiawaraat 90'minutes
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forReynoldsat 90+3'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forKumbullaat 90'minutes
  • 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forPérezat 82'minutes
  • 14ShomurodovSubstituted forMayoralat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Calafiori
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 31Pérez
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Matej Jug

Match Stats

Home TeamTrabzonsporAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 19th August 2021

Top Stories