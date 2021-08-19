Jose Mourinho's spell as Roma boss started with a win at Turkish side Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.
Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead when he converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross.
Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head in an equaliser for Trabzonspor.
But Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov poked home a late winner on his Roma debut following his summer move from Genoa.
Roma will qualify for the group stage of the new third-tier European competition unless they lose next Thursday's second leg at Stadio Olimpico.
Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho replaced Paulo Fonseca at the end of last season.
Roma face Fiorentina in their Serie A opener on Sunday.
Line-ups
Trabzonspor
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Çakir
- 33da Silva PeresBooked at 14mins
- 32IéBooked at 51mins
- 13Franchescoli de Souza
- 3KöybasiSubstituted forTrondsenat 63'minutes
- 17Hamsik
- 5ÖzdemirSubstituted forÖmürat 77'minutes
- 11Bakasetas
- 27KouassiSubstituted forCorneliusat 63'minutes
- 21Tavares SemedoSubstituted forKoitaat 83'minutes
- 9Nwakaeme
Substitutes
- 4Türkmen
- 7Sari
- 10Ömür
- 14Cornelius
- 15Trondsen
- 16Kardesler
- 19Koita
- 29Malli
- 41Akpinar
- 61Parmak
- 70Kaplan
- 99Asan
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5ViñaBooked at 15mins
- 4Cristante
- 17VeretoutSubstituted forDiawaraat 90'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forReynoldsat 90+3'minutes
- 7PellegriniSubstituted forKumbullaat 90'minutes
- 77MkhitaryanSubstituted forPérezat 82'minutes
- 14ShomurodovSubstituted forMayoralat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Calafiori
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 31Pérez
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Matej Jug
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13