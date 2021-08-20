Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Gerrard's side have won their last two matches but lost the previous three

There is no need for Rangers fans to panic despite a slow start to the season, insist former Ibrox players Mark Hateley and Richard Foster.

Steven Gerrard's 10-man side edged out Armenian outfit Alashkert on Thursday in the Europa League play-off first leg, their third win in six games this term.

In that period Rangers have been beaten by Dundee United and twice by Malmo.

"It's the perfect time to have a dip in form," said former right-back Foster.

"It's an easy one for the manager to use as a motivational tool."

Former striker Hateley added: "Right now, they're stronger squad than last season. Form will come back without a shadow of a doubt."

The Englishman speaks from experience. During the 1993-94 campaign, Hateley was part of Walter Smith's side that won just two of their opening seven league games before going on to secure the top-flight title.

Hateley believes Gerrard and his staff will be keeping heads cool ahead of a crucial week, with a Premiership trip to Ross County on Sunday followed by the Europa League play-off second leg away to Alashkert and the first Old Firm derby of the season.

"Steven and his backroom staff will be building brick by brick," Hateley told BBC Scotland. "You just get on with it, get together, roll your sleeves up, find that groove and build."

"They know what's at stake," Foster adds. "They know what's out there, they know what they can achieve. It's just about individual players clicking as part of a team."