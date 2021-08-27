League One
BurtonBurton Albion1CheltenhamCheltenham Town1

Burton Albion 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments2

Callum Wright's third goal in as many League One games was not enough to secure an away win for Cheltenham as Lucas Akins earned Burton a hard-earned 1-1 draw.

The on-loan Leicester midfielder fired in from 25 yards midway through the first half after a long ball unsettled the Burton defence and the ball fell kindly for him.

Albion enjoyed the lion's share of possession and early chances although Cheltenham goalkeeper Scott Flinders was rarely troubled. He was, however, called into action to make a smart save from a Joe Powell free-kick that the Burton midfielder had won for himself.

Burton's persistence was rewarded midway through the second half when Akins arrived at the back post to head home a teasing Jonny Smith cross.

Wright fizzed a 25-yard effort inches over the crossbar and Ryan Leak went close to winning it for Burton with an angled drive that Flinders had to tip over his crossbar, but there was to be no winner for either side.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Garratt
  • 2BrayfordBooked at 90mins
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 26Leak
  • 37HamerBooked at 82mins
  • 38MancienneSubstituted forMorrisat 9'minutesSubstituted forRoweat 87'minutes
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 10Akins
  • 8Powell
  • 11Smith
  • 14PatrickSubstituted forAmadi Hollowayat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Morris
  • 17Rowe
  • 18Blake-Tracy
  • 19Amadi Holloway
  • 22Balcombe
  • 30Radcliffe
  • 33Williams

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 20Flinders
  • 2Long
  • 15Boyle
  • 6Freestone
  • 17Blair
  • 16WrightSubstituted forThomasat 83'minutes
  • 11Chapman
  • 8Sercombe
  • 3Hussey
  • 10MaySubstituted forPerryat 71'minutes
  • 14WilliamsSubstituted forLloydat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 1Evans
  • 5Raglan
  • 7Thomas
  • 18Perry
  • 19Lloyd
  • 23Bonds
  • 24Horton
Referee:
Scott Oldham
Attendance:
2,909

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home14
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham Town 1.

  3. Post update

    John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town).

  5. Booking

    John Brayford (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).

  7. Post update

    Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Amadi Holloway (Burton Albion).

  9. Post update

    William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).

  11. Post update

    Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Scott Flinders.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Leak (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Danny Rowe replaces Bryn Morris.

  15. Post update

    Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town).

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Joe Powell.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Conor Thomas replaces Callum Wright.

  20. Booking

    Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:47

    do you think THEY know about the Ronaldo signing?

    • Reply posted by Another fine mess, today at 23:01

      Another fine mess replied:
      This is real football played with passion , pride and grit . If you fail at this level your job is on the line as a player. No mega rich chairmen presiding over the club but a loyal fan base come thick or thin and a real identity with the club.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Sunderland43015329
7Bolton42209728
8Plymouth42115327
9Wigan42115327
10Oxford Utd42115417
11Rotherham42023306
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster401315-41
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC